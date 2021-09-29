Town requests pet owners pick up waste, avoid areas near water supplies

Water-Sewer Manager Eric Carty sent out the following press release Wednesday regarding pet waste around town. “The town municipal well fields offer a number of great walking trails at Fruit Street and Charles McIntyre Lane, off Lake Whitewall. However we have noticed an increase in the amount of pet waste that is being left behind in the direct recharge area of the wells. This waste poses a potential risk to contamination of the water supply. We ask that anyone who is walking their dog to avoid the direct vicinity of the wells, and in other areas to please pick up after their pet to ensure the safety of our drinking water supply.”