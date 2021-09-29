The Book of Boba Fett: What to Know About the New Star Wars Series

If you think there’s a chance that Han Solo, who is arguably the most well-loved Star Wars character ever, will ever appear in another Star Wars movie again, you’re probably dreaming. As a matter of fact, I wonder how much Disney paid Harrison Ford to make his small cameo appearance in the Rise of Skywalker? Probably a lot, but that was worth it, because that emotional moment he had with his son Ben was one of the highlights of that movie. I honestly didn’t think Harrison Ford would ever reprise his role again, given how adamant he was about killing off Han Solo. Again, they probably wrote him a pretty check, but I wouldn’t bet money on him ever reprising that role again. Depending on how you felt about it, the last Han Solo appearance in a Star Wars movie was in the 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story movie itself. It was a fun ride, but to the dismay of many fans, it wasn’t Harrison Ford. How can you possibly have Han Solo without Harrison Ford? Well, they did it and it wasn’t the smash hit it should’ve been. That’s probably not how many fans would want the character’s last big movie appearance to end, but does it really count if there’s no Harrison Ford? If you’re torn on this, I get it, I kind of feel the same way. Either way, I think the journey of Han Solo is at an end.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO