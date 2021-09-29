CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

Portion of High Cliff State Park is closed for police investigation

whby.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortions of High Cliff State Park are closed to the public following the discovery of human remains in the upper portion of the park. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department says two hikers discovered the remains in a remote section of High Cliff in an area that’s remote though with easy public access. Sheriff Mark Wiegert says the remains have been at that location for some time. Sheriff Wiegert says the department is seeking outside help from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and some U-W Oshkosh anthropologists to find answers. He says it’s not known whether his department is dealing with a crime scene or a potential historic site. Sheriff Wiegert is also asking that the hiker, identified only as a man and woman by state park officials, to contact his office so investigators can get further information.

www.whby.com

