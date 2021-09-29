What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

Attention is being focused on the cast behind the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' as the whole world is fanatic over this mysterious dystopian game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game. With high stress and tension, the worst of people are revealed as the contestants of the game do anything - backstabbing, betraying, and even murder - to get ahead and live.

