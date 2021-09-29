Mitchell Plant

PLANT, MITCHELL LAWRENCE of Atlas, Michigan; died on September 28, 2021. He was 66. Mitch was born August 18, 1955 in Flint, Michigan to the late Earl Peter and Betty (nee: Amidon) Plant. He married the former Patricia Lakies on January 16, 1987 in Flint, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patty; three children, Matthew (Jessica), Mark (Beth) and Paige (Matt); seven grandchildren, Zaiden, Kashdyn, Lakelyn, Jovi, Tennyson, Westyn and Nora; one sister, Roxanne; he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe; Mitch, an award-winning chef, began his culinary career in California at his father’s first restaurant. He then went on to become an executive chef at Atlas Valley Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan for 34 years. He later retired, joined Redwood Management and served as a restaurant consultant. He was an integral part of Cranberries Café for over 25 years, owned by his wife, Patty, and their business partner. Mitch enjoyed spending time traveling extensively with Patty as well as frequent family trips to their cabin on Crooked Lake. He expressed comfort in the end knowing that he helped create a place that will be enjoyed for generations to come. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Joel Walther, officiating. Interment will follow at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Church and on Monday from 10 -11:00 a.m. at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodrich Cemetery or Fenton Adopt A Pet. Envelopes are available at the Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com.