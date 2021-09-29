CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | Impose a vaccine mandate and let the chips fall where they may | Otis Sanford

 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two COVID-19 developments in Memphis this week have produced two vastly different responses. One involves whether city employees will be required to get vaccinated. Mayor Jim Strickland told The Commercial Appeal he is reluctant to issue a vaccine mandate, particularly for police and firefighters, because he fears many of them will leave the job. And that’s the last thing Strickland wants. Staffing in the police department is already down and the city can ill afford to lose officers who are unwilling to get a COVID vaccine shot.

www.localmemphis.com

