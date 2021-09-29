Stephen Curry on What He’s Learned Most From Michael Jordan: ‘I’m Not Alone in Being a Psychopath About Golf’
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had the chance to catch up with NBA legend Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup last weekend. The two are basketball superstars who share a passion for golf. During Monday’s media day session, a reporter asked what Curry has learned most from Jordan. The Warriors guard explained but prefaced it by joking, “I’m not alone in being a psychopath about golf.”www.sportscasting.com
