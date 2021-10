FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools received more than $2 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund in the American Rescue Plan. The district received $2,043,090, which is about $1.6 million more than any other mid-Michigan district that received funding. The money will be used by the district to help close the digital divide and increase broadband services for their students.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO