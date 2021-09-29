CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Defense Force 6 Will Appear on PS4 and PS5 (Update)

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Defense Force 6 will appear on the PS4 and PS5. The latest issue of Famitsu confirmed the platforms for the upcoming sequel. Then, at TGS 2021, D3 Publisher confirmed it will appear in 2022 instead of 2021. [Thanks, Game’sTalk.net!]. The latest mainline EDF game will take place three years...

Siliconera

Deltarune Chapter 2 Switch and PS4 Versions Arrive (Update)

Deltarune Chapter 2 Switch is on the way. People will be able to start playing through the second chapter later today. Rather than a separate download, it will be a part of the version already available on the eShop. People who already have that will be able to update it to add the new chapter to the RPG. Update: Deltarune Chapter 2 PS4 is also available now.
GamesRadar+

How to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5

If you want to know how to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5 then the export function is - in true Kojima - a journey. While you can move your PS4 Death Stranding save to the PS5 it's not immediately obvious how in Death Stranding, and once you've worked it all out there's still the matter of the game not carrying everything over. Some minor changes to the world and features mean some things will be lost, or altered in some way. So if you're trying to work out how to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5, read on for all the details.
gamesradar.com

Death Stranding PS4 to PS5 upgrade guide

If you're looking to make the Death Stranding PS4 to PS5 upgrade then don't worry, it's easy, and cheap. Although you do have to be careful you don't end up with two versions of the game. Read on, then, to learn how to upgrade your PS4 Death Stranding into the PS5 Death Stranding Director's Cut, and what you get as a result. If you've done it already and are looking for how to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5, then we can help you there too. And we can tell you how to start the new Death Stranding Director's Cut missions so you can get started on the new stuff.
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Is Another Great PS5 (and PS4) Game - Beyond Episode 718

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss Kena: Bridge of Spirits, another great console exclusive game for the PS4 and PS5 lineup. We jump into Mitchell's thoughts from his review, in which he called Kena a great game, what we love and hope to see improved about the combat and exploration in future games, our love of the beautiful art design and detail, and we weirdly get hung up on the game's fonts. But in general, we discuss what's so great about Kena's gameplay and world, and why you'll want to pick up Ember Lab's first game on PS4 or PS5. Plus, we dive into the recent reports about Quantic Dream's alleged Star Wars game, if that's a combination we're interested in seeing, and whether it makes sense for Quantic Dream to explore settings like the original trilogy or apply its choice-based gameplay to an era like The High Republic. We also dive into the reports about discussions of a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 remaster, and Mitchell gives us some insight into why the project is so fervently demanded, and what we hope to see from an MvC 2 remaster. We also read a new Memory Card story, offer wild Super Smash Bros. Ultimate predictions for a PlayStation guest character, and much more!
Gematsu

Art of Rally for PS5, PS4 launches October 6

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of rally racing game Art of Rally will launch on October 6, developer Funselektor Labs announced. Art of Rally first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store in September 2020, followed by Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch on August 12 in August 2021. It is also available via Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC.
GamesRadar+

Art of Rally releases on PS4 and PS5 next month

Art of Rally will release on PS4 and PS5 on October 6, 2021. Developer Funselektor has confirmed that the PlayStation release of Art of Rally will also include the Kenya update that PC players might be familiar with, along with four new cars, six new tracks, and an all-new "free-roam" area.
fingerguns.net

Kena: Bridge of Spirts Review (PS5) – Beauty and the Beasts

Ember Lab’s highly anticipated PS5 Reveal game is finally here, and it doesn’t disappoint. Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The Finger Guns Review. All of the screenshots below and the featured image above have been captured in the games Photo Mode. Sometimes a video game is just magic. A tonic for...
cgmagonline.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) Review

Perhaps third times the charm, or maybe I’ve just played too much Death Stranding, and I have now developed the gaming equivalent of Stockholm syndrome. Whatever may be the case, Death Stranding the Director’s Cut is not only the best version of the game, but it is also my favourite title to utilize the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.
fingerguns.net

The Perplexing Orb Review (PS4) – Centri-frugal Force

A simplistic rolling puzzle format is totally undone by an uncooperative camera in The Perplexing Orb, finally on PS4 in the EU. The Finger Guns Review. “Hey Sean”, I imaging you’re thinking, “why in the love of all things Peter Molyneux are you reviewing a game that released 5 years ago?”. Well, dear reader, The Perplexing Orb did originally released on the Wii U back in 2016 but it didn’t release on PS4 until 2019. Even then though it released, as the saying goes, “only in America”. 2 years later and here we are. The game has released on our fair shores which meant it appeared in the new PS4 releases for this week in the UK. I don’t think there was anyone anticipating its arrival in the EU, but was it worth the wait regardless?
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (27th September to 3rd October)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's another huge week for new releases, although perhaps not as stacked with high profile releases this time. FIFA 22 is obviously a big one, but the rest of the schedule is filled out with smaller games, like Hot Wheels Unleashed and eFootball. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
psu.com

Is Timberborn Coming To PS5, PS4?

Is Timberborn Coming To PS5, PS4? – The latest building simulator coming to PC has an adorable twist in that you’re building a colony for beavers who’ve outlived humanity and are thriving once more, but will you get to create your own post-apocalyptic beaver paradise on PS5 and PS4?. Is...
cgmagonline.com

Kena: Bridge of Sprits (PS5) Review

I didn’t know what to expect jumping into the world of Kena: Bridge of Sprits, but the excitement of not only a new IP and Studio, coupled with a distinctively animated aesthetic, made the game an easy choice in wanting to pursue. Thankfully, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, for the most...
psu.com

Guide: Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?

Is New World coming to PS4 and PS5? The new MMO from Amazon Games looks like it could actually be Amazon’s ticket into the gaming industry for good, now with over 700,000 players attracted to the game, but will it be making its way to PS4 and PS5 players?. Is...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Murder Mystery Machine Review – Making Many Connections (PS4)

Murder Mystery Machine isn’t exactly a new game. It made its debut on Apple Arcade in 2019 as an episodic title. Two years later it finally makes its way to PlayStation 4 making it the first game Blazing Griffin has released on the console. Originally made up of eight individual chapters, the game’s console version is one entire package, meaning players don’t have to wait for further content although it struggles to shake its mobile roots in other ways.
fingerguns.net

In Sound Mind Review (PS5) – Caught Between Two Minds

In Sound Mind was somewhat of a surprise when I happened across it’s quirky trailer a couple of months ago. Promising a more introspective psychological hellscape, it had the potential to emulate more sinister and personal horror focused titles like Silent Hill 2. The trailer also hinted at some creative, psychedelic notes that would permeate throughout to break up the more heavy elements. All of this is to say, it had me intrigued as a unique and compelling title.
pureplaystation.com

Review: Hot Wheels Unleashed – PS5, PS4

Fire Cars, as my five-year-old son calls Hot Wheels, has been a staple in my life since he found a free-to-play Hot Wheels game on his tablet. Yes, he has a tablet. Yes, I’m a terrible father and I’m losing that title to a bloody touch screen. A touch screen and a regular screen, apparently.
gamerevolution.com

New Fortnite update addresses a crashing issue on PC, PS5, PS4, and Android

The Fortnite 3.33 update is now rolling out across PC, PS5, PS4, and Android platforms. The new Fortnite patch for today, October 1, implements a number of key fixes, including one solution that stops a common crashing issue. The good news is that this patch does not require any downtime, which means players won’t have to wait the usual hour or two before they can play again. The new patch will be downloaded when users next start up the game.
gamingideology.com

The TGS trailer for Earth Defense Force 6 shows destruction and disturbing aliens

This week there was all the good news that Earth Defense Force 6 is coming to PlayStation. But with that comes the sad news that the launch has been delayed to 2022. As part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, there were new gameplay impressions from D3 Publisher and Sandlot on the latest EDF offshoot. In it the different character classes were shown.
fingerguns.net

A Juggler’s Tale Review (PS5) – Step Right Up!

A Juggler’s Tale is an atmospheric puzzle platformer side scroller that finds Abby, a circus juggler held tightly by the strings of her ringmaster. The Finger Guns Review. I’ve always loved the circus, even as a kid. They don’t tell you when you are kid about the part where they used to lock up elephants and treat them badly. Of course, it’s a bit reductionist to assume that still happens now with every circus. But it certainly does but the shiver in your spine.
