Committee for Accessible Transportation (CAT) Bylaws Subcommittee Meeting

honolulu.gov
 7 days ago

Pursuant to Governor David Y. Ige’s Emergency Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Response of August 5, 2021, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Fifteenth Proclamation of Emergency or Disaster (COVID 19 [Novel Coronavirus]) of August 23, 2021 and Emergency Order No. 2021-12 posted September 3, 2021, in order to allow public participation in a manner consistent with social distancing practices members of the public may participate by interactive technology from remote locations as noted below.

www.honolulu.gov

wgel.com

Library Committee To Meet Thursday

The Greenville Public Library’s Finance and Records Committee will meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the library. Items to be addressed include the technology grant, delayed tax payments, finances, the heating and air conditioning system, and the budget.
GREENVILLE, IL
Daily Northwestern

Human Services Committee proposes subcommittee addressing housing displacement

Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) proposed the creation of a Here To Stay subcommittee that would encourage housing retention in Evanston, especially in the 5th Ward. The subcommittee would support a number of programs and policies geared toward more affordable home ownership. Burns explained the proposal at...
EVANSTON, IL
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Committee meets to discuss redistricting

Members of a new committee charged with redrawing the boundary lines for the county council’s four voting districts on Thursday afternoon spent more than an hour pouring over giant maps of Knox County, ones split into bright colors of pink, yellow, green and blue. “It’s like a reverse jigsaw puzzle,”...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees committee meeting cancelled

The Voorhees committee meeting scheduled for tonight, Sept. 27, 2021 is cancelled. The next committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 virtually through Zoom. The caucus begins at 6:30 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. The link will be posted to https://voorheesnj.com/ closer to the date.
POLITICS
bouldercounty.org

Mobility and Access Coalition (MAC)

The Mobility and Access Coalition’s vision is to promote and provide accessible, affordable, and equitable transportation options for Boulder County through collaboration. The county established the MAC (formerly known as the LCC) in 2012 as an alliance of community organizations, individuals, and interest groups working together to achieve common goals regarding transportation services to people with mobility challenges, including seniors, low-income families, and people with disabilities.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cambridgema.gov

Pedestrian Committee Meeting

Regular meeting of the Cambridge Pedestrian Committee. For more information on the Pedestrian Committee, see the official website. Here's a link to register for the meeting.
POLITICS
theridgewoodblog.net

“remote meeting access”

Ridgewood NJ, By a 3-1 vote during Wednesday night’s Village Council Work Session, Council members rebuffed calls (no pun intended) for allowing public comments to be made remotely during their open public meetings. Continue reading Show or shut up – Village of Ridgewood Council Flatly Refuses to Allow “Remote Meeting...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU meeting discusses transportation, policing

The Associated Students of Colorado State University held their fifth senate meeting of the school year on Sept. 29. The meeting began with a call to order and the swearing-in of three new senators. Two of these senators were sworn in for the College of Liberal Arts, and a third was sworn on for the College of Health and Human Sciences.
COLORADO STATE
Investopedia

Surface Transportation Board (STB)

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) is a federal agency that regulates financial aspects of surface transportation, primarily freight rail. The Washington, D.C.–based board has jurisdiction over a broad range of railway issues as well as some passenger rail activity and intercity buses. According to the STB’s mission statement, the body...
TRAFFIC
thefallonpost.org

Churchill County Report Details Covid Response

From the day Governor Steve Sisolak issued the first Covid-related Declaration of Emergency in the Spring of 2020, to the recent offering of the third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Churchill County has been lauded for its model response to the pandemic. Shannon Ernst, Director of Churchill County...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
capenews.net

Town Meeting To Consider Quiet Hours Bylaw

A petition article on the November Town Meeting warrant is looking to regulate noise pollution caused by truck traffic. The article, submitted by the Southeast Massachusetts Regional Transportation (SMART) Citizens Task Force, asks the town to study the impact noise has on residential neighborhoods in Falmouth that border commercial zones and create a bylaw to prohibit commercial vehicles on town-owned roads from 11 PM to 6 AM. If approved by Town Meeting, the town would develop a quiet hours bylaw by July 1, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Chicago

Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have discovered what appears to be a pattern – three people, with three different businesses on the South Side, are all encountering the same problem with their alderman. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, they say the alderman is basically telling them it’s his way or the highway – and that was when Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) was even communicating with them. The entrepreneurs say instead of supporting economic development, he is killing it. With 500 supportive signatures on her petition, Yolanda Kemp’s daycare center is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing stopping her is...
CHICAGO, IL
norcalrecord.com

Property owner says Sacramento has pushed homelessness burden on it

SACRAMENTO - Railroad 1900 filed a federal complaint on September 15 in the Eastern District of California against the City of Sacramento over the consequences of the city's homelessness problem. According to the complaint, the City of Sacramento has chosen to deal with its situation by imposing a de facto...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis issues executive order ending pandemic-related rent forgiveness in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An executive order issued by Governor Jared Polis on Sunday officially ended pandemic-related rent forgiveness in Colorado. The order puts an end to temporary protections for renters at risk of eviction. Protections were originally put in place preventing landlords from evicting tenants without providing a 30 days notice first. Also, the The post Gov. Polis issues executive order ending pandemic-related rent forgiveness in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County incentivizes affordable housing development

Newly approved regulation offers developers added returns upon investing in unincorporated areas.Clackamas County commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, unanimously approved new incentives for multifamily developers to build affordable housing units in unincorporated areas. Approval of the land-use amendment is an early milestone in the county's Land Use Housing Strategies project, calling for 10 strategies to support housing development in urban unincorporated Clackamas County. The newly approved amendment, which entitles developers to increased height and capacity in exchange for building affordable housing, was one of three amendments considered by the board on Wednesday at the suggestion of the Housing Affordability and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WTAJ

New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them […]
ADVOCACY
Nevada Current

Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A booming industry infamous for paying workers low wages may soon answer to a new labor board — one that may have actual teeth behind it. On Tuesday, a few dozen home care workers represented by SEIU Local 1107 gathered at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services office to hand deliver a petition […] The post Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Contract To Renovate Bathrooms At BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday. The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade. “Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.” The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH

