Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles

If you live anywhere near Brancaccio’s, you would do well to make yourself a regular here. It’s called a “food shop,” since this place sells a little bit of everything - from prepared foods like red sauce pasta dishes and roast chickens to homemade pastries and some of the best Italian sandwiches in Brooklyn. Have a look at the handwritten menu taped up near the cash register, and note that this is not the kind of place where you can (or should) ask for substitutions or swaps. Try the chicken special, a cheesy combination of chicken, artichokes, and prosciutto, or the deceptively simple meatloaf sandwich, garnished with gooey fontina and a homemade ketchup that serves as a reminder that tomato is a fruit. Breakfast here is great too, from the steak and egg sandwiches to the fluffy, sweet cheese-filled croissants.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO