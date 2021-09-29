Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles
If you’re the person who constantly reminds every friend at every dinner that you’ll eat their pickle for them - immediately go to Kaylin+ Kaylin. This tiny shop is nothing more than a counter in the middle of the market (look for the glowing neon green “Pickles” sign) that sells one thing - pickles. There’s a rotating list of flavors that range from honey mustard to full sour to our personal favorite, jalapeno. If you aren’t sure which kind you want, they’ll happily let you taste test until you find the right jar. This is a great activity while you wait for your food at a nearby vendor to be made.www.theinfatuation.com
