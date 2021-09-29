CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re the person who constantly reminds every friend at every dinner that you’ll eat their pickle for them - immediately go to Kaylin+ Kaylin. This tiny shop is nothing more than a counter in the middle of the market (look for the glowing neon green “Pickles” sign) that sells one thing - pickles. There’s a rotating list of flavors that range from honey mustard to full sour to our personal favorite, jalapeno. If you aren’t sure which kind you want, they’ll happily let you taste test until you find the right jar. This is a great activity while you wait for your food at a nearby vendor to be made.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

