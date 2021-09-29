Marconda's Meats
There are a few really good butcher shops at the Original Farmers Market (Huntington Meats is another great option), but we tend to go to Marconda’s first. This old-school counter has been around since 1941 and is where you’ll find us anytime we’re preparing a big at-home feast or simply looking to store some steak in the freezer for later in the week. In addition to beautifully marbled beef, Niman Ranch pork, and Colorado lamb, they’ve got pretty much any cut you can think of (plus some stuff you probably can’t), like liverwurst and tongue loaf. For fresh chicken, head two stalls over to their equally excellent Puritan Poultry shop. Local delivery available - for more information, or to order, check out their website.www.theinfatuation.com
