We at The Daily Eastern News believe that students should have more buildings named after figures that represent the population at EIU. Naming a figure after an African American that has impacted our community allows for us to learn more about them. We already know about white American history as we are taught growing up, and one of the places we do have named after an African American, Martin Luther King Junior, we learn about every single year.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO