Space: 1999 – The Complete Series Ultimate Edition (Blu-ray Review)

[Editor's Note: This is a Region Free Blu-ray disc.]. 1980’s The Awakening is a far more interesting film than it is a good one. It’s a nice sleepy, Saturday afternoon movie that you can put on and actually manage to stay awake and finish. Critics weren’t kind to it upon its initial theatrical release, and audiences didn’t turn out in droves for it. Today it’s all but forgotten outside of certain circles. As an adaptation of a Bram Stoker novel (The Jewel of Seven Stars) and borrowing influences from The Omen, it's a fascinating mesh of big budget studio filmmaking by shooting on location in Egypt and London and trying to make a compelling horror film by throwing in some fairly graphic death scenes (again, The Omen). It doesn’t really succeed because the film isn’t the least bit suspenseful. However, the elements are intriguing. While Charlton Heston is underplaying his character, Stephanie Zimbalist gives a far more nuanced performance than most give her credit for, especially in 1980 when the film was first released. Today it’s a footnote in many careers, including that of Mike Newell (Enchanted April, Donnie Brasco), who was a first-time feature film director with this one.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO