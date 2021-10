Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the work of special counsel John Durham is taking a strange turn. He replied in the affirmative on Thursday when CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked whether a recent grand jury indictment against a cybersecurity lawyer accused of lying to the FBI and a fresh subpoena against a law firm with close ties to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign shows the prosecutor found "essentially not much" so far in his inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO