Businesses the world over are grappling with suddenly fragile supply chains. Shipping costs have soared due to clogged ports and a shortage of empty shipping containers. This week, news came of factory shutdowns in China due to power cuts brought on by slowing coal production. In Britain, the government has invoked emergency powers after a shortage of fuel tanker drivers sparked panic buying by drivers at the pumps. Even more bizarrely, the British government is subsidizing a US company to continue fertilizer production it had halted after a spike in natural gas prices — because the carbon dioxide produced as a by-product turns out to be vital to the country's food supply chain. Who knew of the crucial dependencies between such diverse activities?

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO