Is the RV all it's 'cracked' up to be?

It is fall. The leaves are changing in town now (out here, the grass is brown). There was even a day or two where the temperatures were an indication that autumn was here. Time for the soup pots to come out, the chilis to be made (as well as gumbo in my house); baking of apples and pumpkins, everything. I'm thinking of Christmas already in the back of my mind. I know we have to have other stuff first, like Halloween and Thanksgiving... I have got, for myself, a fairy godmother outfit so I can be a part of a Halloween trunk or treat somewhere... wink wink. I always think ahead. It gets me in trouble sometimes.