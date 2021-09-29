CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims protest probe delays

By The Arab American News
Arab American News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT — Hundreds of relatives of victims of last year’s Beirut port explosion, some chanting and some silent, took to the streets on Wednesday, angry that an investigation into the disaster had been delayed for the second time this year. Some carried miniature figures of people on death row with...

Related
investing.com

Beirut blast probe faces derailment for second time

BEIRUT (Reuters) -A probe into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion faced the risk of being derailed for the second time this year on Monday when a senior politician wanted for questioning filed a complaint doubting the lead investigator's impartiality. The move followed a smear campaign by Lebanon’s political class against...
MIDDLE EAST
KTVZ

Hezbollah threatened top judge probing Beirut port blast, source says

Hezbollah has threatened to “usurp” the Lebanese judge investigating the Beirut port blast in a verbal message to him in recent days, a source familiar with the conversation has told CNN. ​. High-ranking Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa ​issued the threat to Judge Tarek Bitar through an ​unnamed intermediary, who relayed...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

'We Will Remove You', Hezbollah Official Told Beirut Blast Judge

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior official in the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah told the judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast that it would remove him from the probe, according to a journalist who says she conveyed the message and a judicial source. Judge Tarek Bitar described the message in...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
WDBO

Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also...
MIDDLE EAST
Arab American News

Judge survives bid to remove him from Beirut blast investigation

BEIRUT – The judge investigating Beirut’s catastrophic port explosion survived attempts to have him removed from the inquiry when a court dismissed two complaints against him on Monday. The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Beirut port blast: Court rejects calls to replace investigative judge

Lebanon's highest court has dismissed requests to replace the judge leading the investigation into last year's devastating explosion at Beirut's port. Tarek Bitar had to pause his probe last week after three former government ministers wanted for questioning filed complaints that accused him of bias. Victims' families and human rights...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Youth in Iraq protest hub vow to boycott 'rigged' polls

Iraq will hold early elections Sunday as a concession to a youth-led protest movement, but in Nasiriyah, the city at the heart of the revolt, most young people won't vote. "Elections in Iraq are rigged," said 21-year-old Anas, echoing a common sentiment among young adults in the impoverished southern city.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Hezbollah#Explosions#Protest Riot#Shi A#Palace Of Justice#Sunni#Muslim#French
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stitches represent scars in Beirut blast survivor’s art show

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Palestinian artist Majd Abdel Hamid, a survivor of the 2020 Beirut blast, has opened his first solo show in Brussels this month, with displays of embroidery and video installations to convey the passage of time. Born in Syria and now based in Beirut, 33-year-old visual artist Majd...
DESIGN
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
