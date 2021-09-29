Armed Robbery Suspect Indicted for Aggravated Robbery of a Local Hotel

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for aggravated robbery at a local hotel in March.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the Studio 6 Hotel, located at 1601 South Bryant Boulevard for a reported robbery.

One employee of the hotel said a Hispanic male entered the lobby, placed a firearm on the counter, and demanded money.

Another employee walked up to the counter during the incident. The suspect pointed the firearm at this second employee and demanded money again.

Both employees were in fear for their lives.

Surveillance video was obtained from the hotel and watched by the investigators who identified the suspect as Jacob Alvarez.

A warrant was issued for Alvarez who was arrested on June 26, 2021 and released on Sept. 22 2021 on $75,000.00 bond.