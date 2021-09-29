CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Armed Robbery Suspect Indicted for Aggravated Robbery of a Local Hotel

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R202w_0cBxcKaD00

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury  in September for aggravated robbery at a local hotel in March.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the Studio 6 Hotel, located at 1601 South Bryant Boulevard for a reported robbery.

One employee of the hotel said a Hispanic male entered the lobby, placed a firearm on the counter, and demanded money.

Another employee walked up to the counter during the incident. The suspect pointed the firearm at this second employee and demanded money again.

Both employees were in fear for their lives.

Surveillance video was obtained from the hotel and watched by the investigators who identified the suspect as Jacob Alvarez.

A warrant was issued for Alvarez who was arrested on June 26, 2021 and released on Sept. 22 2021 on $75,000.00 bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Couple Arrested After Allegedly Stealing a Kangaroo.

AMARILLO, TX – An Amarillo couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a man's kangaroo. According to an Amarillo News Outlet, on Oct. 7, Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were arrested for theft of a property and were booked into the Randall County Jail. The victim, Rick Looby, says that the two are responsible for stealing his kangaroo in late September.  As of now the kangaroo is still missing and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Authorities Searching For Violent Suspect in Brutal Assault

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a violent suspect accused of assaulting a woman at a far west Bexar County home. According to police, 49-year-old Gabriel Fuentes was upset when the victim approached to talk to him about her son and nephew. Fuentes became violent, and after pushing the victim, he began choking her until she could not breathe. Someone else in the home intervened and was able to stop Fuentes. The suspect left the home before deputies arrived, and remains on the run. According to police, Fuentes is  6' 1" and weighs…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Arson Suspect Beats San Angelo Police Officer at the ER

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man is facing additional charges Tuesday afternoon after beating a police officer while attempting to escape custody at Shannon Emergency room.   According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, Jimmy Keith was taken to the hospital with burns from a fire he started.  That's when the real fireworks began:  On Oct. 5, 2021 around 5:35 p.m., San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to Bella Vista Apartments in San Angelo for a structure fire. Officers and Fire Personnel arrived in scene and learned that Jimmy Keith (62 years…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted After He Mistakes Scale for Brass Knuckles

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, on July 3, 2021, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Ram that was driving southbound without headlights on. The deputy asked both the defendant, Aldo Machado and the passenger to exit the vehicle. Machado said he was in possession of brass knuckles that were in his back left pocket. When the deputy went to remove the item from Machado’s person, a digital scale with meth residue was found. No other items were found on…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Perv Sentenced to 30 Years For Indecency Charges

MIDLAND, TX –– A Midland County court sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of sex crimes against children. According to court documents, Albertico Cruz was found guilty of two counts of second-degree indecency with a child under 14 years old. He was sentenced to back-to-back terms of 15 years. During the trial, back in September, the victim testified about the abuse she suffered and how she disclosed the situation to an adult.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SUV Packed with People Causes Havoc Throughout Sutton County

SONORA, TX – A high speed chase caused havoc throughout Sutton County on Wednesday night. According to the Sutton County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 6 at approximately 9:00 pm, DPS Troopers, Edward's County Deputies, and Border Patrol, entered Sutton County in pursuit of a SUV traveling northbound on S Highway 277. Deputies with the SCSO joined the pursuit and spikes were successfully deployed, but the vehicle continued northbound into Sonora where officers with the Sonora PD also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed through a fence on Glasscock and S Highway 277. The…
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Theft of a Firearm, Child Endangerment, and DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cruel Suspect Breaks into FFA Show Pens & Beats School's Show Animals to Death

MATHIS, TX – The Mathis Police Department has confirmed the arrested of 30-year-old Matthew Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon for the brutal beating deaths of several livestock project animals. Zuniga is charged of six counts of cruelty to livestock animals, two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary. The charges came after he allegedly broke into the Mathis FFA show barns and beat a number of animals, including pigs, lambs, and goats, to death. He also left a number of them so injured they were ultimately put down. The Mathis…
MATHIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Robbery#The Studio 6 Hotel#Hispanic
San Angelo LIVE!

Group of Juvenile Thieves Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

ODESSA, TX –– Five juveniles are behind bars after crashing a stolen vehicle on Sunday. According to the Odessa Police Department, the five underage teens reportedly stole the vehicle from Midland. As the group began driving recklessly it eventually crashed into a pole in front of the One Energy Square shopping center near 31st Street and the Andrews Highway. Authorities confirmed the teen driver will be charged with reckless driving and all will face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Texas High School Active Shooter Still At-Large Following Mass Shooting

ARLINGTON, TX – A Texas High school was put on lockdown Wednesday morning following an active shooter situation. Mayor of Arlington, Jim Ross, confirmed that at least two students were shot during the shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School on Oct. 6. As of now students are still inside the building and police are working to apprehend the suspect. The campus is on lockdown and law enforcement is asking citizens to avoid the area. Multiple agencies including the FBI and ATF are on scene. The is a developing story. UPDATE 11:45 P.M. The Arlington Police Department has confirmed the…
ARLINGTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Convertible Camero Crashes into Traffic Light Box on Sherwood Way

San Angelo – A two vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Harte exit road and Sherwood Way intersection. A black GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on Sherwood Way while a black Chevy Camaro was heading east attempting to turn north on the frontage road of Houston Harte. Officer Welch of the San Angelo Police Department stated that someone disregarded a traffic light and the GMC Yukon contacted the Chevy Camaro and pushed it over the curb and into the traffic control box. Due to there not being any witnesses neither driver was cited, and no one was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Toddler Found Safe Following Amber Alert

LUBBOCK, TX – A Lubbock Toddler was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued in west Texas on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 5, 7-year-old Addlynn Carter was abducted by her caretaker Michael Hernandez. The LCSO issued an Amber Alert after the child and Hernandez were seen walking south near CR 1150 and CR 6860 at around 3-4 p.m. After nearly 11 hours of searching Addlynn was located safe. LCSO did not state if Hernandez was arrested or not.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Alien Perv Convict Among 35 Arrested in Van Horn

VAN HORN – Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender Monday among a group of 35 illegal immigrants. Van Horn station agents Monday arrested 35 illegal immigrants for illegally entering the United States. One of the individuals was discovered to be a convicted sex offender during processing. Records checks revealed the illegal alien, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape. The El Salvadorian was most recently removed from the United States in November of 2016, for a felony 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation conviction. The El…
VAN HORN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

GoFundMe Set Up for Memorial Bench for Mom Killed in Horrific Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Nearly ten months ago the San Angelo community mourned the tragic passing of Kristine "Kristy" Rodriguez in a fatal crash at the intersection of 19th and Chadbourne. To honor her memory her family is raising money to construct a memorial bench that will be placed near the intersection. "Kristy passed away on January 25, 2021, while sitting at the traffic light at 19th and Chadbourne Streets. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend, and wife who always had an infectious smile and laughter," said her family in the GoFundMe. "She was always interested in the well-…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Toddler Accidentally Shot by Mother Looking Through Her Purse

HOUSTON, TX –– A three-year-old boy was shot after a his mother accidentally discharged her handgun while going through her purse. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was looking for something inside her purse when the gun went off. "We're not seeing any signs of foul play, just a horrible accident," said an H.P.D. lieutenant. "Of course we will still do a good investigation to make certain that's the case." According to authorities, the toddler was shot in the lower torso after the bullet went through the purse. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. "All we're…
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cattle Rustler Who Illegally Wrangled Hundreds of Little Doggies Faces Justice

EL PASO, TX — A West Texas man has been arrested and indicted by a Grand Jury for cattle rustling  after the checks he wrote for hundreds of cattle bounced and he refused to pay for them.   Jason Lenstrom visited the Rio Grand Classic Livestock Auction in El Paso on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, purchasing 126 head of roping cattle between the two days. The only problem was he didn’t have the money. After the checks were returned for the second time, the auction market owners reached out to the buyer, attempting to settle up. He said he’d pay in two weeks, but when he didn’t, the victim reached out…
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Die in Motorcycle Crash with Deer Near Sonora

SONORA, TX — Two residents of Sonora died Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. According to the Texas DPS, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were eastbound on RM 3130, about 24 miles east of Sonora, on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The speed limit on the country road was 75 mph. DPS said the Harley that Ray was driving with Rachel seated behind him struck a deer. After hitting the deer, DPS crash investigators said the Harley rolled over on its side but then proceeded to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop. Rachel…
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Open Alcohol Containers and Drug Possession Arrests Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Laredo Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit Agent Aids Distressed Illegal Immigrant

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) provided first aid to an illegal immigrant who became lost near Hebbronville, TX. The agents received information through a 911 call stating that an individual was lost in the brush.  HPU agents located the individual over one mile south of Highway 285, 6 miles east of Hebbronville, TX.  The agents provided first aid to the illegal immigrant, who was from Honduras, and he was subsequently transported to be processed accordingly.  Every year, many illegal aliens fall into distress due to the high…
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Teen with Ties to San Angelo Goes Missing in Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE, TX – A teenager with ties to Tom Green County went missing on Sunday in the small Central Town of Goldthwaite. According to the Goldthwaite Eagle, on Sep. 26, Cutter Baird, 16, of Goldthwaite went missing and has not been seen since. Baird was last seen in Downtown Goldthwaite wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts with a grey backpack and a hoodie of the American flag. He is 5' 11" and weighs 130 lbs. San Angelo LIVE! contacted the Mills County Sheriff on Friday but as of now no update on the situation. Earlier in the week they asked for anyone with information regarding the…
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
723
Followers
266
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy