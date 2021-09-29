Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, walks Fendi x Versace runway with insulin pump

Lila Moss is inspiring others after making a unique appearance at Fendi x Versace's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old model and daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss fiercely walked the blue runway wearing a printed matching jacket, swimsuit and bag.

Her look also included a white insulin pump placed near her hip. Lila Moss has Type 1 diabetes.

Lila Moss shared her gratitude for the designers and glam team on Instagram and many of her fans shared admiration for her unique appearance.

"Absolutely love that you don't hide your pod, you're an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes," one person commented.

Another echoed those sentiments, saying, "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better."

Parents also chimed in, thanking and applauding Lila Moss for showing her pod. An Instagrammer named Angbx5 said, "I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics."

The pump Lila Moss wore is called the Omnipod DASH, which is a tubeless insulin delivery pump. It allows people with diabetes to wear it without the need for multiple daily injections by giving up to 72 hours of continuous insulin delivery, according to the company's website.

The pod can is waterproof and tangle-proof, giving wearers the option to use it while doing everything from swimming to other daily activities.

Shortly before the Fendi x Versace show, Lila Moss was also seen in a ravishing red ensemble as she opened the show Richard Quinn's recent runway presentation.