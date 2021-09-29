Second-Generation BTK Inhibitors Seek to Build Off Ibrutinib Success in CLL

Farrukh Awan, MD: One of the issues we talk about all the time is whether there’s a baseline testing everyone should get. For example, you’ve obviously dealt with a lot of patients who have anthracycline use toxicity, and we’re familiar with those on the chemotherapy side. We’ve been using it for decades—doxorubicin, daunorubicin—so we know exactly what to do, and you know how to manage it. Is there a set process for consideration of a work-up for a patient you’re planning on starting on a BTK inhibitor? I can tell you what I do, but I’m not sure what you would recommend. I do an EKG [electrocardiogram] as a baseline for all my patients. I’m not sure about the echocardiogram. I definitely do it if there’s any history of cardiac issues. I also refer the high-risk patients to cardio-oncology specifically, even if they have another cardiologist managing them. I get another opinion from the cardio-oncology colleagues, so we cover all our bases. That’s what I do. Do you have specific recommendations if somebody is seeing a patient, let’s say who’s 75 years old? What do you look at? Is there a list of things that maybe we should pay attention to so that we can optimize their cardiac health?

