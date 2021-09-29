CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-Generation BTK Inhibitors Seek to Build Off Ibrutinib Success in CLL

By Jaime Rosenberg
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese second-generation inhibitors include acalabrutinib, zanubrutinib, and tirabrutinib, and researchers hope they can overcome the off-target toxicity and treatment resistance that can be experienced with ibrutinib. Building on the progress made in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treatment with ibrutinib, second-generation Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors continue to be studied in...

