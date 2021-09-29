CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get Fortnite Chaos Origins set: Release date, price, and more

By Shirin Akhtar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Chaos Origins set has caught much attention over Twitter after several important skins have come to the surface via tweets of data miners and then officially released by EPIC as well. This new skin set has been contemplated for a few days now, and the community of Fortnite can’t wait to see these skins live in-game. Epic Games is about to release the new Chaos Origins set in the Crew pack for October. The article speaks about the new skin pack in Fortnite that will e added to Fortnite in season 8’s crew pack.

