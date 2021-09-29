What is Flash Duration and Why Does It Matter?
Flash duration is simply the duration time that the flash emits light when fired. Essentially, this unit of measurement tells you how quickly the light goes from full power to off, with quicker times being more desirable than slower times. For flash manufacturers, a quick flash duration, much like the number of megapixels for camera makers, has become a marketing point of emphasis. But does it even matter? This article will cut through the marketing jargon, explain what flash durations are, when a fast flash duration is needed, and how some of you have been slightly mislead.www.slrlounge.com
