One of the first steps you should take on the road to financial strength is to check your credit score and identify ways to improve it. Having a good score can help you qualify for lower interest rates on all kinds of financial products, from mortgages to auto loans and credit cards, lowering your monthly payments and helping to free up money you can use to cover other expenses or funnel into your savings account. A high score can also make it easier to rent an apartment or apply for a new job.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO