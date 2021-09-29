A former PlayStation exec’s hit industry memoir is now a podcast

Bluepoint games, playstation acquisition, sony acquisition, sony acquires bluepoint, shadow of the colossus, bluepoint nextaBEYOND! On a special, mini-episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Jonathon Dornbush and Brian Altano break down the exciting news of PlayStation acquiring Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) and Demon's Souls (PS5) developer Bluepoint Games. We delve into what Sony acquiring Bluepoint means for the studio, Jonathon's interview with Hermen Hulst and Marco Thrush about the acquisition, how Bluepoint's next game will be something original, and much more. The duo looks back at the studio's history, discusses why we've enjoyed the work they've done so far and what we're excited for in an original game from Bluepoint, as well as what this means for the future of PlayStation remakes. game, demon's souls, bluepoint ps5 game, ps5 games.
