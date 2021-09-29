A former PlayStation exec’s hit industry memoir is now a podcast

Four years after its January 2017 cancellation, Scalebound is still an infamous name in gaming circles. The failed partnership between PlatinumGames and Microsoft will leave us forever wondering what could have been from the fantasy action title, but now, it turns out that Bayonetta 3 might be the next best place to see how Scalebound may have played in practice. Why is that? Well, according to former Scalebound creative producer JP Kellams, the fantasy adventure’s former lead designer, Yusuke Miyata, is directing Bayonetta 3. Furthermore, at least a couple of mechanics in Bayonetta 3 seem to resemble some that would have initially appeared in Scalebound. Kellams elaborates in the tweets below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO