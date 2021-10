Do you have some extra time on your hands this week? The Red River Revel Arts Festival could use your help!. This is my first year on the Governing Board for the Red River Revel Arts Festival and I'm not sure if this is COVID-19 related or not, but the event is in desperate need of volunteers. This event was established in 1976 as a gift to the City of Shreveport thanks to the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier for the express purpose of making sure our area had exposure to the arts, but to also create a positive economic impact on the community. This nationally recognized event is put on by volunteers. Yes, you read that right, by volunteers, which means they're donating their time and energy to make sure the Shreveport-Bossier area doesn't miss out on this great educational and entertaining event.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO