In a few short days, Pokemon Unite players will have a new choice in Holowear for Alolan Ninetales, giving the Ice-type Pokemon a snazzy new look. This marks the first Holowear set available for the Pokemon, so Ninetales mains should be very happy there will be a new option added to the game. The Holowear set will release on October 1st, but no details have been revealed as far as what it will cost. With just a few days to go until release, fans should know how to obtain the set from the game's store in the very near future!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO