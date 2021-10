The Battlefield 2042 Beta dates have reportedly been revealed, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker who has been at the forefront of Battlefield 2042 rumors and leaks since before the game was even announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to Henderson, the Open Beta will begin on October 8. Meanwhile, Early Access will begin before this, or more specifically, on October 6. Adding to this, Henderson theorizes the Beta will last until October 10, or, in other words, four days total. If this is the case, only half of the Beta will be open to everyone.

