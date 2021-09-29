Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Jokes He Should Be the Next Bond

After many pandemic-related delays, Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time to Die, is finally hitting theaters next week. The early reviews for the movie have been mostly positive with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% after 74 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "satisfying send-off" for Craig. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will probably begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, and one actor/director has hilariously thrown his hat in the ring.