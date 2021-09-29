UCA men's soccer's Schawl, women's soccer's Hawkins earns ASUN honors
Junior Emma Hawkins received ASUN honors this week being named the player of the week after scoring three goals in two matches against Jacksonville and North Florida. Hawkins has now scored nine goals this season and leads the conference after the weekend. She also is tied for first in assists for the conference with four. The forward also sits on 22 points and leads the conference up-to-this point.www.thecabin.net
