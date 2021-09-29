CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AR

UCA men's soccer's Schawl, women's soccer's Hawkins earns ASUN honors

By Submitted by UCA SPORTS INFORMATION
Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

Junior Emma Hawkins received ASUN honors this week being named the player of the week after scoring three goals in two matches against Jacksonville and North Florida. Hawkins has now scored nine goals this season and leads the conference after the weekend. She also is tied for first in assists for the conference with four. The forward also sits on 22 points and leads the conference up-to-this point.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Florida State
City
Jacksonville, AR
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#Uca#Bears#Kennesaw State#Men S Soccer Uca#Asun Defensive#Bellarmine
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy