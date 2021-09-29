CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Hosts topped Ranked Harlan on Friday

By Tom Robinson
 8 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Head Football Coach Joe Brummer says Harlan has athletes in every position and a talented quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer. Atlantic hosts number one ranked and the undefeated Cyclones on Friday night in a Class 3A District 6 football game.

Kasperbauer’s numbers are impressive. He is 66-104, throwing the football, and along with a 63.5 percent completion rate, he’s thrown for 1,130-yards and 16 touchdowns. Kasperbauer has many talented targets to throw to, led by Connor Frames’ 17 catches for 330-yards and Joey Mosier’s 14 catches for 324 yards.

Due to injuries, the Trojans revamped the offensive line one week ago, and the Trojans showed some improvement moved the ball on the ground and in the air.

Coach Brummer says the team played with more enthusiasm last week, and he’s looking for more of the same on Friday night.

Atlantic quarterback Caden Andersen has thrown for 443-yards and three touchdowns. Donte Hedrington and Tanner O-Brien led the Trojan’s rushing attack with 175 and 131 yards, respectively.

The kick is at 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM and live-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.

