Formula 1 wants to keep electric powertrains away from the race track for as long as possible. The world’s premiere motorsport announced on Wednesday that it’s developing its own 100 percent sustainable fuel. The competition hopes that the new fuel will help save the internal combustion engine by making the F1 cars run with net-zero carbon emissions. F1 had already planned to switch to cleaner-burning E10 fuel next season but hopes to be doing even better by 2025. That’s when new regulations will kick in and its race cars will be fitted with a new generation of engines that will run on...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO