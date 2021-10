Brittney Mack on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Brittney Mack was mere hours away from her official Broadway debut in Six, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss about the six ex-wives of Henry VIII, when it was announced that Broadway would be shutting down. Now, a mere 570 days after the original opening night that did not happen, Six officially began its reign at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre when it finally opened on October 3, 2021. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Mack at the Redeye Grill to talk about the musical's passionate fanbase, the values she shares with her fellow Six stars and more.

