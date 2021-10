52-year-old Harold Saintes Jr., of Franklin, faces up to five years in jail after he pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing mail. Saintes, who The Advocate reports admitted to investigators to taking $380 worth of wrongly sent parcels between September 1st and October 19th of 2019 because he was having financial troubles, also faces a possible $250,000 fine. According to an investigator from the U.S. Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General, Saintes would open the packages in his office then take the contents home in his personal vehicle.

FRANKLIN, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO