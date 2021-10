The rapid rise in housing costs in Northern Virginia's Blacksburg "has sent local officials searching for solutions, making the town of just 15,000 permanent residents the latest Virginia locality to experiment with a community land trust," according to Wyatt Gordon of Greater Greater Washington. Kim Thurlow, who works with the Town of Blacksburg on housing initiatives, says demand is high while supply is limited. "We are a small college town experiencing really rapid growth due to the university, the former alumni that see our area as a potential investment and of course the innovative businesses that are being spun off from the university. If you’re a first time home buyer, you’re getting squeezed out of town."

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO