Closing the Racial Wealth Divide: A Plan to Boost Black Homeownership
This article was co-produced and co-published with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The United States is a country built on the genocide and taking of land of Indigenous peoples, as well as turning enslaved Africans into the private wealth of white citizens. This has created a nation whose riches are highly concentrated among white Americans. Even after landmark civil rights legislation in the 1960s and 1970s, the US today remains a nation mired in racial economic inequality. Indeed, if one looks at trend data, the wealth gap between white and Black Americans is widening, not narrowing.nonprofitquarterly.org
