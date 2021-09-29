CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Closing the Racial Wealth Divide: A Plan to Boost Black Homeownership

By Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
nonprofitquarterly.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was co-produced and co-published with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The United States is a country built on the genocide and taking of land of Indigenous peoples, as well as turning enslaved Africans into the private wealth of white citizens. This has created a nation whose riches are highly concentrated among white Americans. Even after landmark civil rights legislation in the 1960s and 1970s, the US today remains a nation mired in racial economic inequality. Indeed, if one looks at trend data, the wealth gap between white and Black Americans is widening, not narrowing.

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 99

Jesse Garcia
8d ago

Racist from the get go....no other way to explain this, America has been doing things for blacks for 50yrs and it's not enough, they are so use to having everything given to them from uncle sam....yet with all those special programs, they still can't achieve for themselves....they don't want to work hard because it will be called Your Acting White from their own....this is and has been throwing money into a black hole.

Reply(19)
28
Pumpkin Head
8d ago

Why are WE responsible for making one group successful? We have been trying to do that for 300 years. You learn to be stronger than your failures, and change your business plan accordingly. How long are we going to be hated, insulted, terrorized, and used? It’s like professionalized longtime welfare.

Reply
23
Geust
8d ago

Have they forgotten about the 2008 real estate bubble pop??? Banks gave out mortgages to people that couldn’t afford them and they all lost their homes and the economy sank.

Reply(1)
21
Related
trust.org

'Digital divide' hits rural Black Americans hardest

As the U.S Congress considers historic investment in broadband, a new report shows rural Black Americans suffering from a pronounced 'digital divide'. * Nearly 40% of rural Black Americans have no internet at home. * Lack of available services and cost contribute to digital gap. * Stalled infrastructure package contains...
SOCIETY
mississippifreepress.org

Black Vision Fund: Deploying Capital To Black Business Will Reduce Wealth Gap

JACKSON, Miss.—The Black entrepreneurs run various businesses: a cleaning agency, a logistic and trucking company, a real-estate development agency, a health-care consultancy, a physical-therapist firm, a counseling firm, and ventures in podcasting, art, photography and catering. They all want to grow, individually and as a strong Black business community in Mississippi.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
nonprofitquarterly.org

Why a Green New Deal Requires a Solidarity Economy

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. When, back in November 2018, Sunrise Movement organizers sat in protest in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and called for a Green New Deal, they broke a cycle of stale federal climate advocacy. The Green New Deal caught people’s imagination, because it opened a new frame that took us beyond “jobs versus climate” or reliance on market solutions like pricing carbon and toward the idea that tackling climate could build a whole new way of organizing our economy and our society. It could fight parts per million and police brutality at the same time. It could build renewable energy while bolstering the Fight for $15. The Green New Deal, in essence, could help pull us out of the depths of the late-capitalist, neoliberal era of the past few years and into a resilient solidarity economy.1 Therein lay potential to motivate and mobilize fierce coalitions for change.
ECONOMY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Moving Beyond the 5 C’s of Lending: A New Model of Credit for Indian Country

This article is the fourth in a series of articles that NPQ, in partnership with First Nations Development Institute (First Nations), will publish in the coming weeks. The series will highlight leading economic justice work in Indian Country and identify ways that philanthropy might more effectively support these efforts. As...
SMALL BUSINESS
247wallst.com

States With the Highest Black Unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unemployment crisis of historic magnitude. The national jobless rate more than tripled in a single month from 4.4% in March 2020 to 14.8% in April — a high not seen since the Great Depression. Though the majority of those jobs have since returned, the recovery has exposed and in many cases worsened existing levels of racial inequality.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Americans#African Americans#White Americans#Affordable Housing#Indigenous#Africans#Native Americans
nonprofitquarterly.org

Salamon Crafted Lenses to Better See Civil Society—Will We Wear Them?

Dr. Lester M. Salamon, who died August 20, 2021, has been described as one of the world’s most prolific and influential scholars of nonprofit organizations. That we think of the nonprofit and civil society sector as a sector at all is due in large part to the work of early scholars in the field like Salamon and the research teams he galvanized.
ADVOCACY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Urban Institute And FHL Bank Of San Francisco Partner To Help Close Racial Homeownership Gap

The latest partnership in the fight to help close the racial homeownership and wealth gap is between the Urban Institute and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. The Urban Institute and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco launched a joint research and product development initiative, with the mission to help make strides in closing the racial gaps in homeownership and wealth-building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dsnews.com

Uniting to Combat the Racial Divide in Housing

The Urban Institute and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank) have committed $1.5 million to a new program called “Racial Equity Accelerator for Homeownership” which will “develop and incubate innovations in housing finance, including underwriting and financial technology.”. "The yawning homeownership gap between whites and communities of...
REAL ESTATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

COVID’s effects worsen America’s racial wealth gap

It is both a challenge and an opportunity for leadership in the Biden Administration, Congress, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the private sector, to effect policies and practices that reverse the nation’s still-growing racial wealth gap. Tried and true wealth-building tools like targeted homeownership and expanded small business investments together would bring sustainable and meaningful changes to those historically financially marginalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
upenn.edu

How bankruptcy bias contributes to the racial wealth gap

The wealth gap between Black people and white people is widening, and a new study from Wharton shows how racism plays a key role in keeping minorities from reaching financial equality. Wharton finance professor Sasha Indarte is part of a team of researchers looking at bias in bankruptcy, which is...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The deep-rooted myth of meritocracy is widening the racial wealth gap

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. In 1834, the first-known appearance in a text of the phrase “pulling oneself up by the bootstraps” was supposed to be satirical. It was intended as a metaphor for something that was absurdly impossible: In this case, the image of a man trying to haul himself across a river simply by tugging on his bootstraps. Yet, over time, the phrase has come to be the driving force behind the notion that anyone who works hard can become prosperous.
ECONOMY
Freethink

Could Gen Z close the racial wealth gap through entrepreneurship?

Business ownership is foundational to the American dream. But in the century after the abolition of slavery, black Americans faced discriminatory laws and societal hurdles that made starting a business difficult if not impossible. These obstacles helped fuel racial wealth gaps that persist today. The disparities are stark. In 2019,...
SMALL BUSINESS
dmagazine.com

4 Ways to Help Close the Gender Wealth Gap

Throughout their careers, women may earn as much as $1 million less than their male peers, says Jennifer Chandler, Bank of America’s Dallas market president. Since my first day at Bank of America back in 2001, it has given me opportunities to grow. Like other companies across the country, the bank knows that investing in women helps build a diverse and inclusive workplace. But much work remains to be done nationally to close the gender wealth gap.
DALLAS, TX
bloomberglaw.com

CFPB Boosts Examiner Ranks to Make Good on Racial Equity Pledge

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is following through on its promise to focus on racial equity by boosting the number of examiners scrutinizing fair lending at banks and other financial firms. The agency in recent months has “allocated double the examiner capacity for fair lending related supervisory work,” according to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy