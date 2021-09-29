Saraghina Closer to Opening Long Awaited Italian Cafe on Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene

The Lay Out creates space for the Black community to be outside. The spontaneous event series happens at the top of the hill next to the Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Fort Greene Park. Picture it: a cloudy-ish afternoon in the middle of summer; you are riding your bike down DeKalb Avenue toward downtown Brooklyn. You glance up and notice crowds of beautiful Black people flowing into the park’s southeast side entrance, so of course you follow them. You might run into friends along the way. As you approach the tennis courts you are greeted by hundreds of Black people hanging out — laughing, dancing, lounging on picnic blankets intimately engaging with old and new friends, and serving their Sunday best. Suddenly everyone is singing the lyrics to your auntie’s favorite song, “Candy Rain.” It’s not a dream. It’s my first time at The Lay Out, around 3 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon in June.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO