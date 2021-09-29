Saraghina Closer to Opening Long Awaited Italian Cafe on Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene
An Italian cafe is getting closer to an opening on a busy commercial stretch of Fort Greene. Construction fences that were installed prior to the start of the pandemic have recently come down around Saraghina Caffè, a sister establishment to Bed Stuy’s Saraghina, Bar Cicchetti and Saraghina Bakery, at 195 Dekalb Avenue. A peek in the windows showed work still happening on the interior. New dark wood cladding has been installed around the windows of the shopfront.www.brownstoner.com
