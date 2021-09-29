CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galloway, NJ

Stockton Poll Shows Murphy Leads Ciattarelli in Gov. Race

stockton.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalloway, N.J. – Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, buoyed by support for his COVID-19 policies, leads Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 9 percentage points, according to a Stockton University Poll released today. But Murphy reaches only the 50-percent mark, leading Ciattarelli 50%-41% including voters who lean toward one candidate or...

stockton.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Gov. Murphy will eliminate natural gas in NJ

Governor Phil Murphy has announced year 2050 as the deadline when New Jersey residents will forgo natural gas even though 75% of the residents use this energy. Natural gas is considered clean energy compared to other fossils and is still affordable for the majority of residents. New Jersey will probably...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Galloway, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Government
NJ Spotlight

Opinion: Why is homelessness not up for debate between Murphy and Ciattarelli?

‘I was dismayed to see that in New Jersey’s first governor’s debate, the words homeless or homelessness were not uttered once’. Last week, when walking from my hotel in downtown Seattle to get some air, I was struck by the cacophony of noise emanating not far from the Target near where I was staying for the annual political science conference I regularly attend. The sound was a mixture of music, yelling, and something akin to revelry, but far more off-putting. Assuming I was happening upon a nightclub scene, I was surprised and dismayed to see a throng of humanity — homeless men and women, milling about, opposite a quiet commercial street. It was the beginning of a melancholic assortment of sights from a great American city: A friend and I both saw people shooting up heroin in broad daylight on different occasions, and we swapped stories of the bleak and inhumane sights we encountered over the weekend in America’s Emerald City.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs executive order to increase pay for New Jersey’s poll workers for the November 2021 general election

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy this week signed Executive Order No. 266, which will increase the pay for New Jersey’s poll workers from $200 to $300 for Election Day, and increase pay during the early voting period by a commensurate hourly rate, to incentivize poll worker participation during the early voting period as well as Election Day in this year’s general election.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Monitor

Spending spree leaves Ciattarelli with thin coffers

Gubernatorial spending sprees are in full swing. Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has spent just over $8.9 million during the general election campaign, nearly draining his campaign coffers and drawing him ever closer to a spending cap. Ciattarelli’s spending, revealed in 29-day pre-election reports submitted to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, left the […] The post Spending spree leaves Ciattarelli with thin coffers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

Biden and Harris endorse Gov. Murphy for re-election

Just weeks before New Jersey voters decide whether to give him a second term, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday received endorsements from his party’s top two leaders: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Governor Murphy is getting folks vaccinated to beat the pandemic,” Biden said in a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Groups Backing Murphy Outstrip Those Supporting Ciattarelli

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Political contributions from groups backing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in this year's election so far outpace those supporting his Republican rival, Jack Ciattarelli, new figures out Wednesday showed. By far the biggest contributions have come from groups aligned with the New Jersey Education Association and the...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Democratic#Republican#Stockton University Poll#The Stockton Poll
insidernj.com

Ciattarelli: ‘Mr. Murphy Doesn’t Like to be Challenged’

LIVINGSTON – Jack Ciattarelli was wrapping up an event with about 35 business people and entrepreneurs at the lavish Crystal Plaza this afternoon when the last question was clearly the best. Knowing that functions of this type generally attract supporters – and only supporters – the query was about how...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Few surprises in sleepy lieutenant governor debate

The first question at the only debate in the race for New Jersey lieutenant governor pretty much set the tone for the rest of the hourlong event Tuesday night at Rider University: Does this office you’re both seeking really need to exist? Moderator David Wildstein might as well have asked if the debate needed to exist: […] The post Few surprises in sleepy lieutenant governor debate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
njbmagazine.com

Gov. Phil Murphy Forecasts a Brighter Future for the State

Smack in the middle of his four-year term as governor, Phil Murphy was faced with the COVID-19 healthcare crisis that, in New Jersey, has now resulted in just under one million confirmed cases and approximately 27,000 deaths. He has issued numerous executive orders to help and protect residents, while many...
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Polls show tight race between Youngkin and McAuliffe

(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has shifted more blue in recent years, statewide polling suggests a very narrow race in the upcoming gubernatorial election between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe, a former governor, and Youngkin, a businessman and political newcomer, are within three points of each...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy