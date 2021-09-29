CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Trailer Blasts Verdansk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision just released the trailer for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, showcasing huge explosions all over Verdansk and Adler fighting his brainwashing. In a very theatrical trailer, Activision gave away most of Season 6’s plot lines. A huge quantity of bombs exploded all over the Stadium and Downtown area of Verdansk. Meanwhile, with the help of an experimental device, Mason helped Adler fight against his brainwashing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
