New Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Trailer Blasts Verdansk
Activision just released the trailer for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, showcasing huge explosions all over Verdansk and Adler fighting his brainwashing. In a very theatrical trailer, Activision gave away most of Season 6’s plot lines. A huge quantity of bombs exploded all over the Stadium and Downtown area of Verdansk. Meanwhile, with the help of an experimental device, Mason helped Adler fight against his brainwashing.www.esportznetwork.com
