CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

QB battle: Virginia is rolling, as Miami still has questions

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s no question who Virginia will start at quarterback. That’s not the case with Miami. The Hurricanes (2-2) open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Thursday night against Virginia (2-2), and will be facing the national leader in passing yards per game so far this season. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong is averaging 426 yards per game, and though it’s early, only seven quarterbacks in FBS history have ever finished a season averaging more.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Hill

Texas to appeal ruling blocking abortion law

Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." In public statements and court filings issued just hours after the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, Texas officials said they intended to take the case to an appeals court.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Fbs
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy