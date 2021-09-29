CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliminated From New Jersey Devils PA Announcer Search, But The Journey Continues

Cover picture for the articleEarly Tuesday morning, as I walked into the production control room, my colleagues asked how I made out with the voting. The night before, I received an e-mail from the New Jersey Devils telling me I did not advance to the final round of their search for a new P.A. announcer. I had made the top ten, but the top three was not meant to be.

