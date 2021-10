It went down to the wire, but Drake held onto the top spot on the Rolling Stone album chart for a fourth consecutive week, barely fending off strong first-week returns for Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Sincerely, Kentrell.” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album is not suffering too much of a week-to-week decline, falling from 168,200 album-equivalent units last week to 133,700 this time to again claim the top spot. Youngboy Never Broke Again came in very close behind with 131,600 album units. His tallies for the week included 10,200 album sales, far above Drake’s, which stood at 1,300 albums sold during the week....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO