CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Third Biennial LeadHERship Conference Amplifies the Voices of Women and Gender Minorities in STEM

stevens.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird Biennial LeadHERship Conference Amplifies the Voices of Women and Gender Minorities in STEM. How do we learn from the past as we face the future? This was the question posed to the 100 students, alumni, faculty and staff in attendance at the 2021 LeadHERship Conference at Stevens Institute of Technology. The two-day conference, which took place on September 17–18, brought together leaders, change-makers and lifelong learners for two inspiring keynote addresses, networking receptions and a series of themed workshops led by alumni, faculty and special guests. For the first time in the conference’s history, the public was invited to join virtually via Zoom and livestream.

www.stevens.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thestatehousefile.com

Women engineers want girls involved with STEM

Women make up 50.8% of the population and 48% of the American workforce, but only 27% are engineers. To combat this, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is holding an event called Invent It. Build It. (IIBI) Oct. 23 at the Indiana Convention Center for girls in grades 9-12. Billed as “the world’s largest conference for women engineers,” according to SWE’s website, it offers girls the chance to:
ECONOMY
WNYT

UAlbany conference celebrates women in STEM

A conference to celebrate women in STEM was just held at UAlbany this past week. It's called "State of Grace," and it brings together women who work in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. The conference was inspired by Grace Hopper, a computer programmer and inventor who was a pioneer in her field.
SCIENCE
College Heights Herald

WKU Gender and Women Studies department hosts Female Filmmakers screening

Film majors April Gregory, Carrie Guyton and Elisabeth Sandahl organized The Female Filmmakers screening series to highlight the women behind the cameras of the film industry. “We collectively chose films made by women and distributed to diverse audiences, rather than those geared specifically towards women to show that women are just as versatile without giving in to stereotypes,” Guyton said.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
albuquerqueexpress.com

I-Forever Joins IWASM to Level the Field for Women in STEM

I-Forever has joined forces with the International Women's Air and Space Museum (IWASM) to promote women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). According to the United States Census Bureau, even though women make up 48% of the total number of workers in the US, they only account for 27% of STEM jobs. One reason for this is the discouragement of girls to pursue STEM careers at an early age.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
shorelineareanews.com

Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women in Edmonds

The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch announces the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women. The scholarship will be available to high school seniors in the Edmonds School District or attending Edmonds College in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math. The Branch will be working closely with student support...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Amplifying Latinx Voices creates an environment that promotes inclusion

Everyone has a story to tell, and this celebratory event of Latino identity and culture provided a safe space for voices that are often overlooked. Amplifying Latinx Voices is an educational program that offers a public platform for Latino faculty and students to voice their personal experiences with identity, ancestry and belonging.
SOCIETY
culturemap.com

Texas Conference for Women

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Texas Conference for Women will feature Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai as the first keynote speaker for its 2021 Conference. The virtual conference will bring thousands together for professional and personal development after the pandemic forced millions of women to leave the workforce.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Women Of Color#Gender Equity#Zoom#American
BlogHer

Inclusive Future: Bridging the Gender Gap In Stem Careers

The number of well-paying and exciting careers in STEM continues to grow even as the percentage of women in those roles stays low.  While women continue to make strides, such as out-pacing men in earning graduate degrees¹, women make up only a quarter of the STEM workforce.  Why is there such a discrepancy and what do we do about it? Register here INCLUSIVE FUTURE: BRIDGING THE GENDER GAP IN STEM CAREERS on Thursday, October 14th to join the conversation with top STEM leaders about strategies to close the gender gap.  In Steps Toward Equality in Stem, leaders and the barrier breakers in...
LIZ PLANK
ceoworld.biz

Women in STEM: Getting There, But Not Fast Enough

According to a recent nationwide study, women make up only 28% of the U.S. workforce in occupations that require training in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The underrepresentation of women in these fields seems likely to continue, as men outnumber women majoring in most STEM undergraduate programs. This disparity...
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

How theatre can support women in STEM and shine a light on the human future

This November, the Science in Theatre Festival is bringing new interactive performances to NYC, created through the collaborative efforts of women scientists and playwrights. The event aims to inspire deep conversations about the future of technology and the meaning of human existence. Tjasa Ferme, artistic director of Transforma Theatre and the festival’s organizer, shares her vision.
PERFORMING ARTS
williamsrecord.com

The Long Road chronicles Berkshire women who fought for gender equality

What started as a Williamstown resident’s suggestion that the Town community commemorate the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment came to fruition over 18 months and a pandemic later, when The Long Road: Notable Women Remembered premiered at Images Cinema last Thursday. The hour-long documentary — made locally by producers Bette...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
jaxenter.com

Women in Tech: “Awareness of diversity and gender parity is growing”

Four years ago, we launched a diversity series aimed at bringing the most inspirational and powerful women in the tech scene to your attention. Today, we’d like you to meet Dr. Anna Hilsmann, group leader “Computer Vision & Graphics” at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin. A research...
BUSINESS
University of Arkansas

Recruiting and Retaining Women in STEM Fields

This month's Short Talks From the Hill, a research podcast of the University of Arkansas, features Shauna Morimoto, associate professor and chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminology, and Anne O'Leary-Kelly, professor of management and senior associate dean in the Walton College of Business. Morimoto and O'Leary-Kelly discuss gender...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WTVF

Funding minority and women-owned businesses

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Rhori Johnston is joined by Pathway Lending’s Jon Eisen and Keyunta “Key” Dawson to discuss their new FlexFund and funding minority and women-owned businesses in this episode of OpenLine. Check out Pathway Lending's website for more information.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecounty.me

Women’s conference to emphasize healing

VAN BUREN, Maine — The Healing Waters Women’s Conference 2021, It’s Time To Heal, will take place in Van Buren on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. This event will take place at 80 Main St. in Van Buren. Friday’s session will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with lunch provided, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. There is no cost and all women are welcome.
VAN BUREN, ME
mdcthereporter.com

MDC Awarded $14 Million To Help Minority STEM Students

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education for Hispanic Serving Institutions Division awarded Miami Dade College three grants totaling more than $14 million over the next five years. Miami Dade College’s School of Science will receive $5 million for its STEM Strategies for Maximizing Achievement, Retention and Transfer...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy