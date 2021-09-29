Third Biennial LeadHERship Conference Amplifies the Voices of Women and Gender Minorities in STEM
Third Biennial LeadHERship Conference Amplifies the Voices of Women and Gender Minorities in STEM. How do we learn from the past as we face the future? This was the question posed to the 100 students, alumni, faculty and staff in attendance at the 2021 LeadHERship Conference at Stevens Institute of Technology. The two-day conference, which took place on September 17–18, brought together leaders, change-makers and lifelong learners for two inspiring keynote addresses, networking receptions and a series of themed workshops led by alumni, faculty and special guests. For the first time in the conference’s history, the public was invited to join virtually via Zoom and livestream.www.stevens.edu
