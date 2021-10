The Fed’s “transitory” inflation thesis was put to the test once again in September as August data continued to flow in pointing to measurably higher prices across the product and service spectrum. While shying away from setting a precise time horizon for softening prices, Fed Chair Powell has repeatedly suggested that price increases should soon begin abating. A lot rests on when exactly that time is, as many price moves appear to be stickier than once thought.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO