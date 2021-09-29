CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple’s free iWork update has an unexpectedly high-tech feature

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KvbW_0cBxEJ3S00

Word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation software isn’t exactly sexy, but Apple’s latest iWork suite does add an unexpectedly high-tech feature to the productivity package it gives away free. iWork is actually used on mobile devices like iPhone and iPad more than it is on Mac, and the latest upgrade makes that more straightforward too.

The feature which is arguably most impressive is Keynote’s new picture-in-picture system. There’s a reasonable chance that you’ve sat through an online presentation over the past 18 months or so, and that might have included either a live or prerecorded speaker. While dropping a video clip into a presentation is simple, embedding a live video feed has typically demanded some complicated compositing.

This new Keynote version, however, makes adding a Live Video as simple as inserting a photo or chart. Like those, you can move it, resize it, change the aspect ratio, and go full-screen. There’s support for adding text and bullets on top of, or around, it, together with frames, reflections, shadows, and colors.

It can use the webcam built into your Mac, or any USB webcam. In fact, you can have multiple connected at once, switching between them for different views. If you want to share an iPhone or iPad screen, meanwhile, a single USB connection can share that display embedded into your slides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiByd_0cBxEJ3S00

The other big addition in Keynote is co-presenter support. Rather than one person being responsible for moving forward and backward through the slides, the main host can elect collaborators who can each have control of the presentation in turn.

As for Pages, turns out that’s most frequently used on iPhone, rather than iPad or Mac. Since that can result in text in documents being unduly small – or layouts that require a lot of swiping around and pinch-zooming – there’s now a new Screen View option for the iPhone version of the app.

Much like Reader View in Safari, it reformats the document in a way that’s optimized for a smartphone screen. Bigger fonts, a vertical layout, and images resized to suit. The original document retains its layout, but you can also edit within Screen View. Apple uses algorithms to try to accommodate extra text you might add, without messing up that original layout, though people will probably want to check it still looks okay after they’ve finished editing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6o67_0cBxEJ3S00

Finally, the new version of Numbers gets an addition that’s been requested for many years now: pivot tables. Again, perhaps not the most exciting of features, but Apple is apparently the first to offer it in an iPad/iPhone app. You can easily adjust categories and columns, add filters, and use pivot tables to generate charts.

While iWork may not be as thrilling as, say, new Final Cut Pro features, the fact is that it’s far more broadly used. All new iPhone, iPad, and Mac models get a copy free, and the new versions are available in the App Store and Mac App Store today.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Tech#Iwork#Keynote#Live Video#Usb#Pages
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2021: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and in 2021 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student in search...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

iOS 15: Twenty underrated features in Apple’s latest iPhone update

IOS 15 includes a handful of tentpole features, many quality of life improvements and a whole bunch of under-the-hood tweaks. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we take a closer look at twenty lesser-known or hidden iOS 15 features for your iPhone in Apple’s latest update. Video: Twenty hidden iOS 15...
CELL PHONES
The Drum

Apple’s iPhone Privacy Update: the one iOS 15 change that has marketers spooked

With the roll-out of iOS 15 officially under way, Apple users gain greater visibility into how their personal information is used – and more control over what data they offer up to marketers and app developers. The changes included in the update are sure to make tracking, ad targeting and attribution more challenging than ever. Eight top agency and media executives spell out the iOS 15 changes that have them worried – and explain what marketers and developers should be thinking about now.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple's iOS 15 update is here

Apple's latest software update is now available, and it's packed with features to help people better focus, connect with others on facetime and keep track of medical records. Apple first showed off the new tools for iOS 15 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference. Among the biggest updates for...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use

It turns out that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is hiding within it a secret new module that allows for 60.5GHz wireless data transfer, as first spotted in FCC filings by MacRumors. Despite being there, though, this new module is virtually inaccessible to regular users. It only works with...
ELECTRONICS
41nbc.com

Tech Byte: Apple’s new products

We’re getting a look at Apple’s newest products, which are coming out soon. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you won’t have to wait much longer for an upgrade. Apple is showing off its latest fall products, and the iPhone 13 is one of them. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro feature improved battery life, OLED display, and yes, an even better camera. Both phones have cameras that can even record video in cinematic mode. Talk about movie theater quality! Apple says the 13 Pro also has the world’s fastest smartphone chip. The iPhone 13 will cost you about $800, and the 13 Pro Max will cost about $1,100.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
morningbrew.com

After Apple’s iOS update, marketers are “blind” to Facebook’s metrics

On Wednesday, some news broke that dropped Facebook’s stock roughly 4%. No, it wasn’t another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal. Nope, it wasn’t because senators grilled the company’s VP of public policy and privacy this week. It stemmed in part from a blog about its advertising platform, published...
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Apple’s Anti-Tracking Tech Not As Good As It Seems

Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention is meant to stop apps from tracking you and stealing your personal information. How's that going?. Late in 2020, Apple activated its anti-tracking technology. App Store apps were required to disclose all data they collected from users, and before an app was allowed to track your activity, it was required to ask permission.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

Apple Maps Update Introduces New Features and Modes to Explore

Launching with iOS 15, Apple Maps will be getting an upgrade that includes highly detailed 3D maps, enhanced public transit features, a new augmented reality (AR) mode, and more. According to Apple, the new Maps experience initially only will be available to users in London, Los Angeles, New York, and...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy