On August 15th, 1993, hot on the heels of the April release of Undertow, Tool were in Hawaii, performing at the Big Melee Music Festival at Kuualoa Ranch. Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Femmes and Primus were also on the bill, but the biggest rock star in attendance wasn't even listed among the headliners. Alice in Chains were riding high on the success of their sophomore album, Dirt, which was not yet a year old, and the Seattle band's lead singer, Layne Staley, was on hand to make a surprise cameo with his friends in Tool.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO