AEM urges roadway safety during harvest season

KJFM NEWS —Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Busy rural roads are full of hazards in the fall, says University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. The often, rushed harvest season puts extra traffic on narrow, gravel roads early in the morning and late at night. This extra traffic joins school buses making frequent stops and recreational vehicles headed for end-of-season storage. Dust and rain also limit vision. Funkenbusch urges drivers to watch for farmers moving equipment from one field to another during harvest. Their equipment requires extra space and makes wide turns. Equipment may reduce visibility and slow traffic behind it.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO