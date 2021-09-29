CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEM urges roadway safety during harvest season

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — Harvest season is in full swing which means more and more heavy equipment is going to be out on the same roads as vehicle traffic. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is urging the traveling public to be cautious and patient. A recent study from the University of Iowa...

kiwaradio.com

