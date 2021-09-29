CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

10 Oktoberfest Destinations in PVD

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a decked out patio or a small swath of greenery and string-lights carved out in the middle of the city, beer garden traipsing is the new bar hopping thanks to plenty of breweries expanding their outdoor digs in inventive ways. Fall, AKA Oktoberfest and pumpkin ale season, is the time to snag seats on brewery patios and beer gardens while the weather is nice – and rich, malty brews are on tap. Here’s a handful of spots to grab a pint.

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. Despite three meetings in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Pawtucket, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Bar#Barrel Aged Beer#Beer Gardens#Oktoberfest#Food Drink#Y Noodle Bar#German#Augtoberfest#Llb
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy