Friendly Insurance News Daily

No matter how experienced and careful you are in driving, several uncertainties may still occur on the road. To avoid getting yourself entangled in costly repairs or part replacements, purchase a comprehensive motor insurance plan. Comprehensive insurance has your back in the event your car is damaged by an insured event or if you caused damage to someone else’s car and property. However, do not confuse it with third-party insurance because the latter only covers your liability against a third party. Understanding Comprehensive Automobile Insurance As the name suggests, a…