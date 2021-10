The iPhone 13 series is finally official and it is composed of four variants, just like last year. The most advanced one is the iPhone 13 Pro Max but is it the most advanced phone in the market or you can find something better from other brands? We think there is no better way to understand it than comparing it to the most advanced Android flagships. For this comparison, we chose the best Samsung flagship excluding foldable phones: the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The price range of these two devices is the same, but which one is the best? This comparison should help you find out. Note that this comparison is only based on the specs on the paper and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is yet to hit the shelves.

